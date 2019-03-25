Herba Irene Solstad passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, five days after her 107th birthday. She was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and lived in Viking, Alberta until she moved with her parents to Wisconsin. She graduated from River Falls Teachers College in 1944 and became a naturalized citizen in 1950. She moved to Seattle, Wash., where she taught grade school, taking one year off to teach in Oslo, Norway. She moved to Menomonie after she retired.
Herba is survived by her nieces and nephews, several grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and her friends in Menomonie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eilert and Marie Solstad; her sister, Myrtle who died as a newborn; her sister, Margaret Bark; her brothers, Arnold and Irving Solstad; and her dear friends, Irene Fluevog and Carl Larsen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Her family wishes to thank all the staff at the American Lutheran Home for their loving care while Herba was a resident.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family.
