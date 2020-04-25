Herbert Barnhart

Herbert J. Barnhart, 92, formerly of Menomonie died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Spring Valley Living in Spring Valley, Minn.
Herbert was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Menomonie, to Arthur and Louise (Price) Barnhart where he grew up working on the family farm. He attended Menomonie High School graduating in 1945. Herbert went on to attend Stout Institute in Menomonie majoring in Industrial Arts. It was while attending Stout that Herb met his future wife, Jean Winsor, during a church group activity. Herbert graduated from Stout in 1949. A year later he and Jean were married June 23, 1950, at Menomonie’s Centenary Methodist Church officiated by Pastor Ralph Reece. They were married for nearly 70 years. Three children were added to this happy union: Kathryn, Karen and Kevin.
After graduation Herb taught industrial arts, worked for South Bend Lathe Works and then found his niche when he joined IBM. He worked for IBM for 33 years, finally retiring in 1986 from the Rochester, Minn. plant. His hobbies included woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling and reading. Herb was an active member of the Spring Valley Kiwanis Club, sang in the Spring Valley Faith United Methodist Church choir and was a member of the IBM Retiree Club. He loved telling jokes, especially those about Ole and Lena. In addition, he enjoyed sharing and narrating his slides of their world travels over the years. Together, he and Jean traveled to all seven continents.
Herbert is survived by his children, Kathryn (Fred) Calligure of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Karen (Richard) Seavert of Redwood Falls, Minn., Kevin (Brook) Barnhart of Luverne, Minn.; grandchildren, Gregory Calligure, Gina (Jacob) Anderson, Brian Barnhart and Amanda Barnhart; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Ari, Gabriel and Sofia Anderson, and Andrew Calligure; and sisters, Mary Styer, Vivian (Robert) Miller, and Doris (Tom) Rhode. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louise; beloved wife, Jean; brother, David; and granddaughter, Lisa Seavert.
Pastor Mark Woodward officiated at a private family graveside service at the Spring Valley Cemetary Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
