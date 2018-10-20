Howard Mittlestadt

KNAPP — Howard L. Mittlestadt, 78, of Knapp passed away Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar.
He was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Knapp, to Edward and Dorthy (Kincade) Mittlestadt. Howard attended Knapp Elementary and Boyceville High School.
On Jan. 17, 1959, he married Sandy Jobes.
Howard was the second-generation owner of the family septic business, where he worked for many years.
Howard is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Randy (Shelley) of Knapp; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Sue Mittlestadt; and a brother, Dave; as well as nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim; and brother, Joy (Arlene) Mittlestadt.
No formal services are being held at this time. A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery in the town of Stanton, Dunn Co. Wis. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
