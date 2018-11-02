Howard Richard Trickey, age 93 and 10 months, passed away in St. Petersburg, Fla., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
A memorial service to celebrate Howard’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home and Cemetery in Seminole, Fla.
Howard was born in Chisholm, Minn., Jan. 8, 1925. He was raised in the village of Knapp, by his mother, Margaret “Maggie” Mulvaney Trickey. His father, Howard “Casey” Trickey, was a noted baseball player. He married the love of his life when he returned from service in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was a Sargent in the 27th Infantry Division and was awarded the Bronze Arrowhead. Valerine’s family lived across the street from Howard’s in the tiny village of Knapp. Val captured his heart and his Irish eyes beguiled her. On Aug. 1, 2018, Howard and Val celebrated their 72nd Wedding Anniversary.
Howard enjoyed and excelled in a lifelong career in radio and television broadcasting. He began his career as an on-air personality in radio and television. He became a regional celebrity as “Howard, the Hat, Trickey” on WEAU-TV, Channel 13, Eau Claire, Wis. He launched WTOG-TV, Channel 44 in Tampa/St. Petersburg in 1968. And Howard and partner, Hank Ash, created Petracom Media in 1984, growing the company to more than 10 radio and television stations throughout the country.
Howard is survived by his soul mate of 72 years, Valerine M. Trickey of St. Petersburg; son, Howard S. Trickey and wife, Kenna Sue of Denver; daughter, Colleen Trickey Bergquist of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Maureen Mueller and husband, Jeff, Boca Raton; Brendan Trickey and wife, Emily of Seattle; and Nicole Baruth and husband, Brendan, Denver; and great-grandchildren, Sloane and Jack Mueller and Aidan and Evan Baruth.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a little part of Dad’s paradise, the Gizella Kopsick Arboretum at http://www.stpeteparksrec.org/gizella-kopsick-arboretum.html. A life celebration memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday Nov 9, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home Seminole, Fla. For condolences visit gardensanctuaryfunerals.com.
