JANESVILLE, Wis. — Irene Jane McIntyre, 93, of Janesville passed away at her home Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born in Dunn County, April 18, 1926, the daughter of Clarence and Cynthia Maude (Williams) Austreng. She grew up in Wheeler, Dunn County, Wis. She married Earl Henry McIntyre, April 28, 1943. In April of 2003, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
They farmed in northern Wisconsin and after Earl went into the service, the family resided in Colorado and Kansas. They moved to Janesville in 1953, after Earl was discharged from the military. He went to work for W.R. Arthur Co., (JATCO). Irene loved being a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed gardening, especially raising strawberries and Irene’s strawberry rhubarb pies were always the best. After attending classes at Blackhawk Tech, she enjoyed furniture refinishing. Irene was known for having a big heart. She loved people and people enjoyed her company. Family was extremely important to Irene. She and Earl always looked forward to their many family visits. Irene was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 Auxiliary.
Surviving are two daughters, Rosalie M. Morris and Sharon Jane Miller, both of Janesville; two grandchildren, Todd and Dana Morris; three stepgrandchildren, Douglas (Laurie) Miller, Kelly Ryan Miller and Stephen (Vanessa) Miller; her sister, Muriel Joles; three sisters-in-law, Betty Crane, Donna (Al) Hom, Helen Austreng; many nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, Jan. 23, 2004; her parents; and three brothers, Charles, Stanley and Lyle Austreng, also preceded Irene in death.
Funeral services were at noon, Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. The Rev. Bruce Gray will officiate. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday, Nov. 15, at the church. Entombment was at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made in Irene McIntyre’s name to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
A special thanks to Agrace Hospice for their loving care.
