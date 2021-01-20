Irving Peterson

Irving M. Peterson, 90, of Menomonie passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior, early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, at home in the presence of his family.

He was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., to Ingvald and Inga Peterson. He graduated from Kelvyn Park High School, Chicago in 1948.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953, during the Korean conflict, discharged as Sergeant.

Irv attended Wheaton College (in Illinois) for two years, transferring to New York State College (Albany, N.Y.) where he received his B.S. and M.S. in education. Later Irv earned a Doctorate in education from Rutgers University (New Jersey). After retirement he went on to receive a Master’s in religious education from Trinity Evangelical Seminary of Florida.

Irv attended the Lutheran Brethren Bible School and met Helen Simonsen while she was attending Hillcrest Academy, both in Fergus Falls, Minn. On June 7, 1958, Irv and Helen were married at Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church in Staten Island, N.Y. They lived in many places: Albany, Long Island, N.Y., Fergus Falls, Piscataway, N.J., before settling in Kendall Park, N.J., where they lived for nearly 35 years, and then retiring to Menomonie in 2002 to be closer to their young grandchildren.