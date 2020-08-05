Jacqueline M. O’Connell, 77, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Summerwood of Plymouth Care facility. She was born in Menomonie, April 15, 1943, to Bernard “B.F.” and Marjorie (Morrison) O’Connell.
In 1959, she married Dennis W. Tape, and to that union two sons were born, Dennis W. Tape Jr. and Timothy P. Tape.
Jacque lived for many years in St. Ansgar, Iowa, where both sons graduated from high school. She returned to Menomonie in 2000, where she worked as the administrative assistant to the Director of Nursing at RCMC Hospital. Illness caused her to retire in December of 2006. She then volunteered at RCMC, in the Gift Shop and also in admissions.
Her years of retirement were blessed with the he birth of her granddaughter, Brooke Geneva, born Sept. 15, 2006, and the special times they shared together. Retirement also meant having more time to spend with her sons, Denny and Tim, her daughter-in-law, Carol, Tim’s partner, Shelley, as well as her many friends.
She enjoyed her hobbies which included scrap booking, painting, quilting and hand stitching of many varieties.
In April of 2010, she returned to Minneapolis, to be closer to her sons and granddaughter, residing in Edina, Minn., until 2014, when she moved in with her son, Tim, due to memory issues. She moved to memory care in 2018, where she stayed until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Budge and Marjorie O’Connell; her special aunt, Pauline Hall, aunt, Ellie O’Connell; uncles, Pat and Donald O’Connell, uncles, Roy and Earl and wives, Ginny and Hess; and brother, Terrance P. O’Connell.
Jacque is survived by her sons, Dennis W. Tape Jr. (Eden Prairie) and Timothy P. Tape (Minneapolis); daughter-in-law, Carol Tape; and her beautiful granddaughter, Brooke. She is also survived by cousins, Don Morrison, Deb Buckli and Marsha Moats.
A celebration of life was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
