Jacqueline M. O’Connell, 77, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Summerwood of Plymouth Care facility. She was born in Menomonie, April 15, 1943, to Bernard “B.F.” and Marjorie (Morrison) O’Connell.

In 1959, she married Dennis W. Tape, and to that union two sons were born, Dennis W. Tape Jr. and Timothy P. Tape.

Jacque lived for many years in St. Ansgar, Iowa, where both sons graduated from high school. She returned to Menomonie in 2000, where she worked as the administrative assistant to the Director of Nursing at RCMC Hospital. Illness caused her to retire in December of 2006. She then volunteered at RCMC, in the Gift Shop and also in admissions.

Her years of retirement were blessed with the he birth of her granddaughter, Brooke Geneva, born Sept. 15, 2006, and the special times they shared together. Retirement also meant having more time to spend with her sons, Denny and Tim, her daughter-in-law, Carol, Tim’s partner, Shelley, as well as her many friends.

She enjoyed her hobbies which included scrap booking, painting, quilting and hand stitching of many varieties.