OAKDALE, Minn./WHEELER — James M. Carter, 82, of Oakdale, Minnesota, formerly of Wheeler, passed away at his home on the morning of Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Ted Carter; his brothers, Ted Carter Jr., Gene Carter, Harold Carter, Jerry Carter; his sister, LaDonna Eyer; his daughter-in-law, Shannon Carter; his sisters-in-law, Helen Carter Geisler, Marlene Carter Peterson, and Cleo Carter; and his brothers-in-law, Paul Eyer and Ben Hitz. He will be missed by his wife of 62 years, Margaret “Marge” Carter of Oakdale; his children, Becky (Frank) LaPlante of Oakdale, Gregory Carter of Oakdale, Jacqueline Carter of Arlington, Texas, and Carol (John) Chatterton of Oakdale; his granddaughters, Sarah (Mike) Hellum, Nicole Carter, Tiffany (Jeff) Madsen, Whitney (George) Dinzeo, and Casie Chatterton; his grandsons, William (Annie) LaPlante, Frank (Kelly) LaPlante Jr., Mitchell Chatterton, and Charles Bass; his great-granddaughters, Kylie Hellum, Molly LaPlante, Kaylee Dinzeo, Lucy LaPlante, and Lillian LaPlante; his great-grandsons, Brayden Hellum, Landen Smith, Austin Madsen, Everett LaPlante, Grayson Madsen, and Gabriel Dinzeo; his sister, Nancy Hitz; his sisters-in-law, Diane Carter/Lobeck and Judy Carter/Hitz; Janell Carter/Genz and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Oakwood Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 2585 Stillwater Rd., Maplewood, Minn. 55119. Jim’s family invites family and friends to join them for a visitation from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home and after the service for a reception in the lunch hall.
Arrangements are being completed by Oakwood Family Funeral Home and Crematory. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com or call 651-738-2198.
