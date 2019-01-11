CHANDLER, Ariz.—James W. Finder, 85, of Chandler passed away at his home in the presence of his loving family Dec. 26, 2018. Jim was born July 31, 1933, to Emil and Mamie (Behling) Finder. Jim graduated from Menomonie High School in 1951 and worked on the family farm until 1958. On June 21, 1958, Jim married Marcia Purvis and began working at Olson Trailer Sales. Three lovely children were born to Jim and Marcia – Marc, Melanie and Charles, and in 1970 they moved to Mesa, Ariz. Jim was employed by Bob Gill Plumbing until retirement.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marcia; three children, Marc (Mary), Melanie (Gary), Charles (Mary Elizabeth); and five grandchildren, Katherine (Nathan), Andrew, Alexander, Brady and Julia; one sister, Carol Stevens; and a dear cousin, Al Finder; as well as many extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held for Jim at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Chandler.
