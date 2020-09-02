James Frederick Mense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James (Jim) Frederick Mense, 92, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

Jim was born Feb. 15, 1928, in Menomonie, to Edwin and Gala (Shultz) Mense. He attended Menomonie area schools, graduating in 1946. He managed several departments for Montgomery Ward’s in Menomonie and Hibbing, Minn. while in high school and until the Korean Conflict where he served in the Army from 1950 to 1952. Following the service, he managed shoe stores in St. Paul, Minn., Eau Claire and Menomonie. Jim married Anna Mae Barstad of Colfax in 1954.

He started with Menomonie Farmers Credit Union in March,1968 as a loan officer and Director of Public Relations. He was named a corporate officer in 1981.

Jim was very active in state and local conservation efforts. He wrote a weekly outdoor column that had appeared in The Dunn County News for over 46 years. Jim served as secretary of the Dunn County Fish and Game Association for over 46 years. He also wrote for the Badger Sportsman. Jim was a delegate to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress for 47 years and was a Wisconsin Wildlife Federation director for over 25 years.