James Frederick Mense

James (Jim) Frederick Mense, 92, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Jim was born Feb. 15, 1928, in Menomonie, to Edwin and Gala (Shultz) Mense. He attended Menomonie area schools, graduating in 1946. He managed several departments for Montgomery Ward’s in Menomonie and Hibbing, Minn. while in high school and until the Korean Conflict where he served in the Army from 1950 to 1952. Following the service, he managed shoe stores in St. Paul, Minn., Eau Claire and Menomonie. Jim married Anna Mae Barstad of Colfax in 1954.
He started with Menomonie Farmers Credit Union in March,1968 as a loan officer and Director of Public Relations. He was named a corporate officer in 1981.
Jim was very active in state and local conservation efforts. He wrote a weekly outdoor column that had appeared in The Dunn County News for over 46 years. Jim served as secretary of the Dunn County Fish and Game Association for over 46 years. He also wrote for the Badger Sportsman. Jim was a delegate to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress for 47 years and was a Wisconsin Wildlife Federation director for over 25 years.
In 1974 Jim received the Gordon McQuarrie Award for outstanding work in writing about the outdoors and telling the conservation story. In 1998 he received the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation Communicator of the Year Award.
Jim was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church, Menomonie. He was a member of the Menomonie Lions Club and had served on the board of directors of the Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jim loved spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his son, Michael (Cindy) Mense; daughter, Debra Mense (canine companion Huey Rockstar); and granddaughters, Amanda (Kory) Pechacek and Serena Mense (Ryan Olson); his sister, Helenmae Debee; and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Mense and Carol Benish. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; his parents; brother, Donald Mense; brothers-in-law, Chuck Debee, John Benish and Chuck Barstad; sister-in-law, Donna Barstad; nephews, Timothy and Tommy Debee, Jeff and Timothy Barstad; and father and mother-in-law, Alvin and Agnes Barstad.
There will be a private family funeral service for Jim at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. The service will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home Facebook page. A public graveside service will be at 2:15 p.m. in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
A special thank you to the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County for their care and compassion.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
