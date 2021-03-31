James 'Jim' F. Ritzer

Jim was born in Stillwater, Minn., Aug. 14, 1931, to Helen and Al Ritzer. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Stillwater High School. He proudly served in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1951-52. On returning from the service, he joined his family’s landscaping business and attended the University of Minnesota. He then met Margaret Costello. They were married in 1958 and together raised seven children. After graduating from the University in 1961, Jim and Margaret moved to Sun Prairie, Wis., where Jim spent his career as a landscape architect for Wisconsin DOT. Jim and Margaret retired to rural Menomonie, in 1998, where they were active volunteers in the community and in St. Joseph’s Parish. Jim was a gifted designer and craftsman. For contributions to his profession and to society, he was elected to the American Society of Landscape Architect’s 2002 class of Fellows.