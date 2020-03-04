BALDWIN/ELMWOOD — James Kitchner, 71, of Baldwin, formerly of Elmwood, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, due to complications of multiple health issues. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, March 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley. Visitation will be from 9:30 to noon Saturday, March 7, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.