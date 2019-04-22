Come celebrate the Life of James Klatt, 91, who passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Meyers, Fla. He was born to Ernest and Laura Klatt Nov. 28, 1927, in Menomonie. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. East, Menomonie. Help us reminisce about a life well lived starting 10 to 11:30 a.m., memorial service starting at 11:30 a.m. to noon, and lunch served from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will take place after lunchtime. Please help us celebrate the life of James Klatt by sharing your stories of him with family and friends who will share theirs with you. We welcome you to join us with his life celebration!
