James Olson

James “Jim” Olson, 84, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Grace Woodlands assisted living facility in Eau Claire, Wis. He died of complications of Alzheimer’s disease while in hospice care.

Jim was born in Menomonie Aug. 1, 1936, to Elsie (nee Jacobson) and Denver Olson and grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Wheeler. He attended elementary school in Wheeler and graduated from Colfax High School in 1954.

During his youth he enjoyed various sports, including motocross, ski jumping and basketball, which took advantage of his 6’4” height.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served through 1962. Part of his service included language school in California where he took classes to be a Russian linguist. While serving as an interpreter and translator, he intercepted a particularly exciting and significant radio message saying that Sputnik had officially launched.

He married Kathleen Adler in 1966. The two spent more than three decades living in St. Louis Park, Minn. and raised their son Erik there. Jim was employed in several fields but had a successful career in the business world. He particularly enjoyed the two decades he spent working for Tescom Corporation’s high purity division.