James R. Johnson

James “Jim” Johnson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. He was born April 27, 1940, in Menomonie, to Frances (Tetzloff) and Vernon Johnson. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1958 and from Stout State University in 1962. He married Patricia Brehm, June 9, 1962. Jim worked in the grocery business in Menomonie, for 44 years and after his retirement, enjoyed doing crop insurance adjusting for several years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; two sons, Kevin (Kathy) Johnson of Burnsville, Minn., and Kris (Carey) Johnson of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, Aaron and Logan; sisters, Judy Jenson of Elk Mound and Lucille Whittier of Menomonie; brothers-in-law, Dave Jenson of Elk Mound and William Brehm of Jim Falls; sisters-in-law, Judy Johnson of Menomonie and Sheri Brehm of Jim Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Vernon; an infant daughter, Katherine; brother, Gene Johnson; sister-in-law, Marian Litzkow; brothers-in-law, Don Litzkow, Arlo Thompson and Dave Olson.
The family would like to thank the hospice workers for all the kindness and support during these past few weeks. You are truly amazing at what you do.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Mamre Cemetery in the town of Menomonie, Dunn County, Wis.
