James W. Scholfield Sr., 96, of Menomonie passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

He was born June 30, 1924, in the town of Sherman, to Harry and Mildred (Moore) Scholfield. Jim graduated from Menomonie High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947 and the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952.

On Dec. 31, 1949, Jim married Avis Kirkland. They were married 68 years.

Jim worked for Local Union 317 for 27 years.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1039 and also belonged to the American Legion and Disabled American Vets. He served on the Honor Guard for over 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and play euchre. He camped with his wife, at Lake Wapogasset in Amery, for many years and had many fond memories. They also wintered in Florida, for over 10 years. Jim was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Menomonie football team.

Jim is survived by two children, Dawn (Mark) O’Brien of Centreville, Va., and James Scholfield Jr. of Menomonie; two grandchildren, Katie and Eric; and many nieces and nephews.