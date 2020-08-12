James William Gavin, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M. He was born in Saint Paul, Minn., June 17, 1947, to Marjorie (Bolier) and William Gavin. Jim grew up in Wisconsin and later resided in both Arizona and New Mexico. Jim served proudly as a Sergeant in the Air Force during The Vietnam War. Jim was a friendly, energetic, and optimistic person who loved his family and friends deeply and who enjoyed laughing with anyone who crossed his path. He was a lover of skiing, “short cuts,” and steak. In recent years he got to travel the world with his partner, Betsy. Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Winter. He is survived by his partner, Betsy Cairns; his brother, John Gavin; his three children, Jaime Jeffries, Joshua Gavin, and Karen Anderson; as well as his nephew, Daniel; and granddaughter, Zoe, whom he adored.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of Jim’s life will be planned for a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.