James William Gavin, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M. He was born in Saint Paul, Minn., June 17, 1947, to Marjorie (Bolier) and William Gavin. Jim grew up in Wisconsin and later resided in both Arizona and New Mexico. Jim served proudly as a Sergeant in the Air Force during The Vietnam War. Jim was a friendly, energetic, and optimistic person who loved his family and friends deeply and who enjoyed laughing with anyone who crossed his path. He was a lover of skiing, “short cuts,” and steak. In recent years he got to travel the world with his partner, Betsy. Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Winter. He is survived by his partner, Betsy Cairns; his brother, John Gavin; his three children, Jaime Jeffries, Joshua Gavin, and Karen Anderson; as well as his nephew, Daniel; and granddaughter, Zoe, whom he adored.