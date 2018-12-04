Jane M. Shafer, 86, of Menomonie, passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
The former Jane Marion Kuester was born March 21, 1932, in Menomonie, to Walter and Minnie (Marunda) Kuester. She was raised in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1950.
On Jan. 13, 1951, Jane married Jerry Shafer. They made their home in Menomonie and were blessed with four children.
Jane was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was very devoted to her family and took loving care of her parents, brother, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.
Jane is survived by her children, Steve “Curly” (Mary) Shafer, Bonnie (Dan) Seichter and Kim (Don) Sabby; a son-in-law, Doug (Joan) Kado; 11 grandchildren, Chad Kado, Tammy (Scott) Wright, Niki (Mike) Bignell, Burke (Jamie) Shafer, Kyle Shafer, Stephanie (Randy) Martinek, Jeremy Seichter, Eric (Tracy) Shafer, Caitlin Seichter, Tyler (Brittany) Sabby, Maranda Schuh; seven great-grandchildren, Dakota Bignell, Delia Schenheit, Brett Shafer, Chevelle Shafer, Easton Shafer, Kaleb Sabby and Grayson Martinek; her brother, Donald Kuester; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Minnie Kuester; her husband, Jerry; a daughter, Donna Kado; brothers-in-law, Darrell (Laura) Shafer, Vaughn (Irene) Shafer; sisters-in-law, Elaine (George) Gauvin and Jeanne (Richard) Olson; and father and mother-in-law, Archie and Grace Shafer.
The family would like to thank all the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County (Red Cedar Lodge) and a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Brett Voigt officiating. There will be visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Menomonie, Dunn Co., Wis.
Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
