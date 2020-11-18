 Skip to main content
Jane Werner
Jane Werner

Jane Werner

MINONG, Wis. -- Jane Werner, 70, a resident of Minong died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Jane is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Crystal Terry, Jeff Zajicek, Tammi (Randy) Schoen, Terri (Bob) Biederman, Patty Betterley, Mary Ellen Ott, Jerry (Jane) Werner; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, William (Roxy) Jaeger of Chippewa Falls her udder sister, Ella Marie (John) Hills of Spooner, Wis., five nephews, and five nieces.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Lou Kalina; and brother-in-law, Joe Kalina.

No services are planned at this time due to our current health crisis. Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

