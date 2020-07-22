Janet Wisner

Janet G. (Dahl) Wisner, 99, of Menomonie passed away peacefully at the American Lutheran Nursing Home, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice, Friday, July 10, 2020.
Janet was born May 20, 1921, the daughter of George T. and Inga (Moe) Dahl, in Menomonie. She graduated early from Menomonie High School in 1937. Janet married Donald G. Wisner Nov. 17, 1937.
Later she worked as a lab technician at Sanna Dairies and then head bookkeeper at Kraft/United Bank, until assuming duties at the auto bank for many years.
Janet enjoyed dancing, various crafts, bowling, traveling, hunting, watching and supporting sporting events and the Green Bay Packers. She was involved with many activities at Christ Lutheran Church for many years.
Janet is survived by her children, Georgene Britton of Eau Claire, the Rev. Duane (Connie) Wisner of Fond du Lac, Wis., and Robert (Lisa) Wisner of Ashburn, Va.; grandchildren, Jim (Becky) Britton, Mike (Kristine) Britton, Chris (Sarah) Britton, Roger Jr. (Marni) Britton, Dr. Susan (James) Hoppe, Drew (Sarah) Wisner, Seth (Brittany) Wisner, Jenny, Luke and Rachel Wisner; great-grandchildren include, Vincent, Marnie Jo, Alex, Josie, Bailey, Andi Jo, Reese, Lane, Abby, Brody, Addison, Emma, Madison, Trace, and Eliana; sister-in-law, Lorraine Beck; and nephew, Garland (Mary) Johnson; she is further survived by several other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Wisner; son-in-law, Roger Britton Sr.; sisters, Olinda Johnson, Rosetta Nihart, and Elaine Godfreson.
Private services are being held at Olson Funeral Home, with burial at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
