Janet Wisner

Janet G. (Dahl) Wisner, 99, of Menomonie passed away peacefully at the American Lutheran Nursing Home, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice, Friday, July 10, 2020.

Janet was born May 20, 1921, the daughter of George T. and Inga (Moe) Dahl, in Menomonie. She graduated early from Menomonie High School in 1937. Janet married Donald G. Wisner Nov. 17, 1937.

Later she worked as a lab technician at Sanna Dairies and then head bookkeeper at Kraft/United Bank, until assuming duties at the auto bank for many years.

Janet enjoyed dancing, various crafts, bowling, traveling, hunting, watching and supporting sporting events and the Green Bay Packers. She was involved with many activities at Christ Lutheran Church for many years.