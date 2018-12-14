Janie Marie Lorenz, 52, of Menomonie passed away in her sleep after her long battle with cancer the night of Wednesday, December 13, 2018, at The Neighbors of Dunn County Nursing home, where she was admitted earlier in the day.
She was born Dec. 16, 1965, in Appleton, Wis., to Marlene Liebergen and Frederick Lorenz. She grew up in Marshfield and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1984.
Janie gave birth to her son, Samuel June 24, 1997, in Eau Claire. She moved to Minneapolis, Minn., and gave birth to her daughter, Lilie, July 19, 1999. Soon after, she settled down in Menomonie. She was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2015, underwent treatment and went into remission, mid 2016. Stage 4 cancer was found in June of 2018, a battle she would eventually lose.
Janie is survived by her son and daughter; her two sisters, Lois (Ken) Acheson, Linda (Timothy) Penno; and brother, Richard Lorenz; her mother, Marlene; and many other relatives, and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Lorenz; and her brother, Donald Lorenz.
There will be a gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.