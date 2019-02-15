Janita Ann Brehm

Janita Ann Williams, Nelson, Pickerign, Brehm, passed peacefully at Neighbors of Dunn County, with wonderful care in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was 72 years old. Born July 27, 1946, in Northfield, Minn., and living most her adult life in the Menomonie area.
Janita’s six children, Jeremy, Gerilyn, Becky, David, Tim, Pam; and 21 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; along with her older brother, Bob; and many family and friends, will miss her free spirit. Janita was preceded in death by her father, Allyne; mother, Catherine; older brother, Chuck; granddaughter, Cassandra; and husbands, Larry, Jerry, Bernie.
Private burial with family at later date.
