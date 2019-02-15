Try 1 month for 99¢
Janita Ann Brehm

Janita Ann Williams, Nelson, Pickerign, Brehm, passed peacefully at Neighbors of Dunn County, with wonderful care in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was 72 years old. Born July 27, 1946, in Northfield, Minn., and living most her adult life in the Menomonie area.

Janita’s six children, Jeremy, Gerilyn, Becky, David, Tim, Pam; and 21 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; along with her older brother, Bob; and many family and friends, will miss her free spirit. Janita was preceded in death by her father, Allyne; mother, Catherine; older brother, Chuck; granddaughter, Cassandra; and husbands, Larry, Jerry, Bernie.

Private burial with family at later date.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Janita Ann Brehm
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.