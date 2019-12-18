Jasen Zellmer

Jasen W. Zellmer, 48, of Durand, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home in Durand due to natural causes.
Jasen was born Oct. 14, 1971, in Oshkosh. He was the son of Richard C. and Karen S. (Weitz) Zellmer. Jasen grew up in Oshkosh and graduated from Oshkosh West High school in 1990. After high school, Jasen attended UW-Stout and worked for Ambassador Steel. Jasen married Michelle L. Wagner, together they had three children and later divorced. Jasen bought and operated the Construction Zone Bar and Grill in Durand. He was currently working for Weiser Concrete. Jasen also worked at the Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand and spent some time working in Costa Rica.
Jasen enjoyed traveling, coaching soccer and watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, Jasen loved spending time with his daughters, family and friends.
Jasen is survived by his daughters, Autumn Zellmer of Menomonie and Hallie Zellmer of Menomonie, mother; Karen (Herbert) Tesch of Oshkosh; brothers, Mark (Christopher McConnell) Zellmer of Appleton, Rick (Dawn) Tesch of Winneconne; sister, Sue Tesch of Appleton; aunt, Ellen Weitz of Oshkosh; uncle, Dale (Sandy) Weitz; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Zellmer; and his son, Tyler Zellmer in infancy.
A celebration of life will held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
