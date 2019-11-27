Jean A. Keck, 76, of Menomonie, born Oct. 4, 1944, in Menomonie, to Joe and Ann (Lipovsky) Bartos passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.
She grew up in the Boyceville area and graduated from Boyceville High School. Jean married Edward Keck at Holy Trinity Lutheran church in Boyceville. They resided in the Menomonie area where they farmed until Edwards passing in 1996.
Jean attended the Faith Lutheran Church. She worked at the hospital in Menomonie for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening and reading. She had a great passion for knitting and enjoyed sharing her creations with all her friends and family. Jean had a great memory and was a go to for family history.
Jean is survived by her son, Scott (Jennifer) Werlein of Gilmanton; grandsons, Weston, Colton and Devon; sister, Susan (Gerene) Shaw of Boyceville; brother, Richard Bartos of Boyceville. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Keck; parents, Joe and Ann Bartos; and sister in-law, Diane Bartos.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Curtis Brooks officiating. There will be visitation on hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
