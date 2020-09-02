Jeanette Brennhofer

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — Jeanette H. Brennhofer (nee Walstrom), 83, of Vadnais Heights passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with COPD. Jeanette was born in St. Paul, Minn. June 17, 1937, to George and Marion Walstrom. She married Don Brennhofer Aug. 29, 1959, and they resided in St. Paul with their four children until moving to Menomonie. While in Menomonie, she was active with the church, taught peasant painting, loved golfing and bowling, and working at the family owned Take n Bake Pizza. The family moved to Maplewood, Minn., and she became active with the Hazelden Foundation. Being a recovering alcoholic, she spoke at Hazelden and mentored many new addicts. Her story gave others hope. She loved her job at the BCA in St. Paul, where she worked for five years. She also volunteered at the Oakdale library and at homeless shelters. She loved knitting, sewing, crafting, and her favorite memories were those spent with her family. She was a fun loving mom and grandma. She is survived by her children, David (Joan), Juli (Kurt) Adelman, John (Kara); grandchildren, Stephanie, Aaron, Megan, Allie, Will, Courtney (Mike), Carter, Luke and Gracie; great-grandson, Keaton; daughter-in-law, Renee; and sister, Marian Walstrom. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Marion Walstrom; her husband, Don; her son, Paul; and half-sister, Liz McElhiney.