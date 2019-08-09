Jeanne E. Sprader, 87, of Menomonie passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Jeanne was born Feb. 17, 1932, in Topeka, Kan. She was the daughter of Henry and Joan (Pendergast) Dale. As an infant she moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where she grew up. Jeanne graduated from Central High School in Sioux City and Briar Cliff College, also in Sioux City. She married Al Sprader, Sept. 4, 1954, in Sioux City. After marriage they lived in Omaha, Neb., Worthington, Minn., before moving to Menomonie, in 1976. Jeanne worked as a para-educator in the Menomonie School District for several years.
Jeanne enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baking, watching sport activities, especially the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and cross stitching. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church; belonged to St. Joseph P.C.C.W. and Mother Teresa Ministry. She was a member of the hospital auxiliary. Jeanne also volunteered at the Mabel Tainter Theater, as an Ambassador of the Arts and Tuesday’s Table.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Anne (Rod) Johnson of Eagan, Minn., Dan (Kay) of Fond du Lac, Wis., Mary (Scott) Howard of Menomonie, Steve (Bobbie) of Galena, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Tori (Mike), Cody, Matt (Marie), Christina, Nick (Melissa), Trevor (Lauren), Megan, Jessica, Kaitlyn; four great-grandsons, Dominic, Aaron, Calin and Emmett; brother and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews whom Jeanne thought of as her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al, in 2000; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the services Saturday at the church, with a rosary service at 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jeanne’s name to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
