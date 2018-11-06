JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jeanne Carol Reed was born Sept. 12, 1955, in Tacoma, Wash., and passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at home in Jamestown, N,D., where she was a longtime resident.
She is survived by two sons, Brandon Reed and Tayfield Reed, of Wisconsin; three sisters; five grandchildren; daughters-in-laws; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Darlene Moore from Menomonie; and grandson, Teagan Reed.
She worked at the local Jamestown Dollar store for over nine years. She was a very hard worker and loved keeping the store shipshape. Her coworkers named her, ‘the box monster,’ because she could fling freight like no other. Jeanne was an amazing artist and crafter, loved collecting coins and working difficult crosswords and jigsaw puzzles.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, auntie and friend and she will be greatly missed by all who held her dear in their hearts!
There will be no services. Condolences may be sent to Tayfield Reed, N7890 480th St., Menomonie, WI, 54751.
