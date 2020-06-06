Jeannette Breckner

Jeannette Ann (Fremming) Breckner, 87, of Menomonie went home to her heavenly Father Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Jeannette was a faithful steward of God. She lived a life of quiet grace portraying gentleness, goodness and kindness to others. Her family will miss her tender heart and positive gracious spirit.
Jeannette was born March 10, 1933, in Chetek, Wis., to Emil and Esther Fremming. After graduating from Chetek High School, she attended Eau Claire Vocational School. Jeannette married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Breckner Nov. 19, 1954. Ken often teased that he won her heart playing marbles in school. Early in her marriage she worked as a teller for the Indianhead State Bank in Chetek until Ken completed his college degree in Superior. They moved around a bit while Ken was serving with the U.S. Air Force. After raising their family, she served 17 years as the administrative assistant to The Ministry to UW-Stout and was known to many as “Ma Ministry.” During retirement she and Ken enjoyed traveling to various areas of the U.S. as well as their ancestral countries of Norway and Germany.
Jeannette and Ken were blessed with three children. They settled in Menomonie to raise their family and purchased a log cabin on Tainter Lake where they resided for over 50 years. Jeannette truly embraced her life under the whispering pines and shared her appreciation of nature with her family. Her passion was her home and family and she enjoyed baking, sewing and working in her beautiful gardens. She had a fondness for cats and loved having them as part of her family life.
Jeannette was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She sang in the church choir for many years. In earlier years she served as Sunday school superintendent with Ken and as church treasurer.
Jeannette is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth; daughter, Jean (Reno) Breckner; daughter, Kris (Gary) Andress; son, Brad (Brenda) Breckner; six grandchildren, Jared (Kari) Hintzman, Jordan Hintzman, Kyle (Jill) Andress, Anna (Alex) Sinkus, Ethan Breckner and Kenna Breckner; and six great-grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, Lauren, Ethan, Logan and Adaline. She is further survived by nephew, David Fremming.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Esther Fremming; sister, Irene Smetana; brother-in-law, Julius Smetana; and nephews, James and Dennis Oborski.
The family suggests memorials in Jeannette’s name be given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to sincerely express their appreciation to the staff of The Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice for their love and compassionate care.
A celebration of Jeannette’s life will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie at a later date. A private burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Chetek. Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family.
