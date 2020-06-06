Jeannette Breckner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeannette Ann (Fremming) Breckner, 87, of Menomonie went home to her heavenly Father Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Jeannette was a faithful steward of God. She lived a life of quiet grace portraying gentleness, goodness and kindness to others. Her family will miss her tender heart and positive gracious spirit.

Jeannette was born March 10, 1933, in Chetek, Wis., to Emil and Esther Fremming. After graduating from Chetek High School, she attended Eau Claire Vocational School. Jeannette married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Breckner Nov. 19, 1954. Ken often teased that he won her heart playing marbles in school. Early in her marriage she worked as a teller for the Indianhead State Bank in Chetek until Ken completed his college degree in Superior. They moved around a bit while Ken was serving with the U.S. Air Force. After raising their family, she served 17 years as the administrative assistant to The Ministry to UW-Stout and was known to many as “Ma Ministry.” During retirement she and Ken enjoyed traveling to various areas of the U.S. as well as their ancestral countries of Norway and Germany.