Jeffrey Leohner

Jeffrey K. Leohner, 61, of Menomonie passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home in La Crosse, Wis.

Jeff was a loved dad, grandpa, brother and friend. His free spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Jeff is survived by his two sons, Luke Leohner of Menomonie and Joel (Nicole) Leohner of Menomonie; and daughter, Carrie (Eric) Esselman of Hortonville; former spouse, Lori Leohner of Menomonie; and their five granddaughters that brought so much joy to his life, Jayden, Avery, Cameron, Holly and Alexa. He is also survived by his brother, Dave (Nancy) Leohner of Menomonie; and sister, Bonnie (Larry) Asher of Menomonie.

Family was always important to Jeff and he will be missed by several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend and let them know you love them.

Dad, we love you and will continue to carry your traditions with us forever.

Love, Luke, Joel and Carrie.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date with family and friends.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.