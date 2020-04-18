Jerene Clements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jerene Clarice Clements, 90, of Menomonie passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home with her two daughters at her side.

Jerene was born Jan. 21, 1930, to Albert and Irene (Wolske) Oberle in Menomonie. After high school, Jerene married Donald F Clements Oct. 1, 1949, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She worked at UW-Stout for the chancellor’s office as secretary for over 25 years.

Jerene enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, baking and fishing. Bread pancakes were the family favorite, loved by all.

Jerene is survived by her children, Steven (Yvonne) Clements, Douglas (Sherry) Clements, Jenelle Feil, Shelly Jo Clements, Cory (Janet) Clements; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, sister, Sue (Dean) Lechler; and brother, Roy Oberle. Jerene was blessed with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, loved by all.

Jerene is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Irene Oberle; husband, Donald; sister, Anita (Bob) Radle; brothers, James Oberle and Chuck Oberle; sister-in-law, Joan Buss; son-in-law, Rex Feil; great-grandson, Jace Duffield; granddaughter-in-law, Staci Hotujec.

A private graveside service will take place at Mamre Cemetery, Township of Menomonie, Dunn County. A public celebration of life for Jerene will be at a later date.