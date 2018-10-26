MARSHALL, Minn./MENOMONIE —- Jerome “Jerry” R. Hansen, 87, of Marshall, formerly of Menomonie passed away Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.
Jerry was born in Madison, Wis., Oct. 3, 1931, the son of the late Waldo and Hazel (Leavitt) Hansen. He grew up in King, Wis., and graduated from Waupaca High School, Waupaca, Wis., in 1950. He met the love of his life, Marjorie Crosby, at Edmund’s Boat Livery on the Chain of Lakes in Waupaca. They married Feb. 4, 1956, in Waupaca. He served in the National Guard. The Hansen’s moved to several communities throughout Wisconsin, before settling in Menomonie, in 1965, where he worked as chief engineer of the UW-Stout Heating Plant and remained until his retirement.
Jerry enjoyed all things water skiing. Whether through his adolescent skiing adventures or his long-time membership in the Menomin Trolls Water Ski Club, Wisconsin Water Ski Federation and the American Water Ski Association. He spent many happy years among his “water ski family” at the boat slips along the shore of Lake Menomin and on the tournament circuit throughout the Midwest. He was an active a member of the National Association of Power Engineers (NAPE). He loved his motorcycle adventures touring the back roads of Wisconsin and Missouri. He spent many years with the Menomonie Rifle and Pistol Club, volunteering at the Menomonie Public shooting range as a range marshal. During the last few years of his life, he lived at Boulder Creek Assisted Living in Marshall, where he was cared for with love and high-quality care.
Jerry is survived by his children, Neil (Cindy) Hansen, Menomonie, Heidi (Josh) Dirckx, Marshall, Hope (Rich) Krause, Fox Lake, Ill., and Holly Hansen, Milwaukee; his grandchildren, Adam (Jenna) Dirckx, Nicholas (Michelle) Dirckx, Ricky (Carrie) Hansen, Jynette (Karl) Kolek, Russell Derezinski and Quintin Derezinski; and five great-grandchildren. His loving wife, Marjorie (Crosby), preceded him in death Jan. 30, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Benjamin Dirckx.
Funeral services was at noon Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Main Chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. The Reverend John Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to noon at the Main Chapel. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held in Menomonie, at a later date with details to follow.
The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor his memory, a donation in Jerry’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association would be an excellent choice.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at hollyfuneralhome.com.
