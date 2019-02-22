Jerome "Jerry" Polasky

HUDSON/OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Jerome “Jerry” E. Polasky, 70, of Hudson, formerly of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Pam, and sons, Joshua and Jonathan, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Jerry was born Nov. 18, 1948, in Waukesha, Wis., to parents, Harold and Jeanne (Maney) Polasky. He grew up in Mukwonago, Wis., moving to Menomonie, prior to high school. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1966, received a business degree from UW-Eau Claire in 1970, and earned his MBA from Marquette University in 1979. He was united in marriage to Pamela Johnson April 29, 1972, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie. They were blessed with two sons and made their home in Oconomowoc. Jerry worked for Wisconsin Bell/Ameritech/SBC for 30 years and retired as a general manager in 2001.
Jerry will remain in the heart of his wife of 46 years, Pam; sons, Joshua and Jonathan (Marcy Ellwein); grandchildren, Jacob, Jackson, Annabeth and Elleanor; siblings, Mary (Nichols) Rassbach, Judy (Carl Willard) Polasky and Joan Polasky; mother-in-law, Arlene Johnson; sisters-in-law, Debra Becker, Dana (Dan) Zagzebski; brothers-in-law, Steven (Merrilee) Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Timothy (Janet) Johnson; many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Richard Johnson; and brother-in-law, Ron Becker.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Jerry Polasky will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Internment at St. Josephs Cemetery in Menomonie at a later date.
Memorials will be donated to a Wisconsin conservation program.
