COLFAX, Wis. — Joan L. Crosby, 87, of Colfax passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

She was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Colfax, to Leon and Alma (Kragness) Lunn. In 1951, she graduated from Colfax High School, where she was proud of playing in the Colfax band.

On May 20, 1953, Joan married Dwight Crosby in Colfax.

Joan enjoyed handiwork and crafts. If Dwight was combining oats, she would have embroidery or other handicrafts with her to work on until he would whistle to unload. She was as much a farmer as her husband. She did the feeding, cleaning milk dishes and tank. Her swollen misshaped knuckles are a testament to many times reminding calves it wasn’t their turn. She drove tractors and helped unload hay until moving off the farm. Joan was very proud of having attended every Colfax Fair, from before she was even born.