Joann Margaret (Riley) Petersen, 77, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Joann was born Sept. 30, 1942, in Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Margaret Riley. She was a grammar school teacher in her early years and a hard worker throughout her life. Joann and her late husband, Claude, purchased Menomonie Disposal in 1972, when they moved from Illinois to Menomonie and operated it as a family business for over 40 years, with her two children, even after the passing of her husband. Joann was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and an avid thrift sale shopper, always looking for treasures for family and friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her three grandchildren, who will miss her greatly.
Joann is survived by her children, David (Vanessa) Petersen of Eau Claire, Nancy (Brent) Creaser of Menomonie; grandchildren, Amanda Petersen, Ava Petersen and Hartley Creaser; and her sister, Charlotte Birck; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude; and her sister, Betty.
Per her wishes there will not be a visitation or service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dunn County Humane Society, 302 Brickyard Rd., Menomonie, WI 54751, are appreciated.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.