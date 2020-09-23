Joann Margaret (Riley) Petersen

Joann was born Sept. 30, 1942, in Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Margaret Riley. She was a grammar school teacher in her early years and a hard worker throughout her life. Joann and her late husband, Claude, purchased Menomonie Disposal in 1972, when they moved from Illinois to Menomonie and operated it as a family business for over 40 years, with her two children, even after the passing of her husband. Joann was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and an avid thrift sale shopper, always looking for treasures for family and friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her three grandchildren, who will miss her greatly.