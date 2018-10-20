Try 1 month for 99¢

Joanne Dowd, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Robert; four brothers, four sisters. Survived by children, Dave (Pat), Dan (Tamie). Debbie Bitney (Bruce), and Dawn. Four grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, brother, Donald (Judy); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 19, at O’Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 S. Snelling Ave. S.; 651-698-0796), with visitation 10 a.m. until start of service Friday. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joanne Dowd
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.