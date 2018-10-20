Joanne Dowd, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Robert; four brothers, four sisters. Survived by children, Dave (Pat), Dan (Tamie). Debbie Bitney (Bruce), and Dawn. Four grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, brother, Donald (Judy); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 19, at O’Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 S. Snelling Ave. S.; 651-698-0796), with visitation 10 a.m. until start of service Friday. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.