Joanne Hadzima Roosen, 79, of Menomonie passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, after a 3½ year battle with ovarian cancer.
She is survived by John, her husband of 60 years; and their children, Mike (Karen), Chris (Penny), and Michele (Mitch). Her pride and joy has always been her grandchildren, Katie (Mike), Kellie (Luc), Maggie, Jake, Max, and Joe; as well as her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jack, Eli, and Scarlett.
Joanne was born Aug. 7, 1941, to Edward and Helen Hadzima, of Chicago. She married John at 19 and supported him throughout his naval career. During their marriage they lived in California, Florida, and Minnesota, before moving to Wisconsin, to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed traveling the world with John and Michele, camping, and crafting, especially with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and loved hosting family gatherings.
A casual private family visitation will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. In addition, a public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire, Wis., 54703, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Joanne was sincerely grateful to the dedication and hard work of everyone at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, during her battle with cancer.
Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
