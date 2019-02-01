Jody James Evan, 62, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Miss.
Jody, the son of Jerome and Joyce Evan (Miller) grew up in Boyceville married his high school sweetheart of 43 years, Joelene Evan (Kaiser). He has two children, Justin (Michelle) Evan and Joni (Paul) Heard.
Jody served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Air Borne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved his sports (GO Pack!) and the Brewers. Jody had an outgoing warm heart, making friends wherever he went and often selflessly helping someone in need. A knack for training his four legged buddies, he is deeply missed by Tiffany, who just wants to go for a truck ride again with him.
At heavens gate, Jody was welcomed by his mother, Joyce; and his brother, Jeffery. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Joelene; his son, Justin and Michelle, along with their children, Elisabeth, Josiah, Sarah, Matthew, Alyssa, Kristen and Christopher; his daughter, Joni and Paul and their children, Lily, Natalie and Joanna. Jody also leaves behind his father; best friend, Jerome (Judy) and his dear sister, Janalyn (Jamie) Williams. Many cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces and a nephew, all held a place in his heart with happy warm memories.
Jody’s desire was to be remembered as he was when you last saw him. Laughing, joking, sitting and watching the game, or having a quick catch up on the telephone. We ask that his memory live within your heart.
