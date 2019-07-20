BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Joelene Lynn (Kaiser) Evan passed away at her home in Birmingham after a short battle with cancer. Cared for in her final days by her two children, Justin and Joni (Heard), she slipped into eternity on the evening of Thursday, July 11, 2019, after 62 years of life.
She grew up on the Kaiser dairy farm in Boyceville, graduated from Boyceville High School in 1974 and married Jody Evan in 1975.
Joelene spent most of her working life in the hospitality industry and early child education. She was a lover of nature; feeding birds, gardening, fishing, berry picking, camping and hiking. During the cold winter months, you would see her putting together a puzzle, making a latch hook rug or reading in her down time.
She was survived by her two children, Justin (Michelle) Evan and Joni (Paul) Heard; her 10 grandchildren, who all hold a very special place in her heart, Elisabeth, Josiah, Sarah, Matthew, Alyssa, Kristen and Christopher Evan and the Heard girls, Lily Belle, Natalie and Joanna; her brothers, Greg (Sue) and John (Deb); a very special father-in-law, Jerome Evan; and dear sisters-in-law, Janalyn (Jamie) Williams and Janell Evan; her beloved uncle, Virgil Schlough; and aunt, Millie Schleusner; many precious cousins, nieces and nephews, on both the Kaiser and Evan lineage, whom she loved and thought about often.
Preceded in death by the love of her life of 40 years, Jody Evan, who passed away just five months prior; her parents, Walter and Joan (Schlough) Kaiser; mother-in-law, Joyce (Miller) Evan; and brother-in-law, Jeff Evan.
Joelene was affectionate, kindhearted and knew how to give the best hugs. Heaven certainly gained a gem and she will be greatly missed by her loved ones on earth.
Memorial service for Joelene and Jody to come late autumn 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.