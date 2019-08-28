RIVER FALLS, Wis. — John D. Husby, 80, of River Falls died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the River Falls Area Hospital. He was born Nov. 19, 1938, to Earl and Mary (Butteris) Husby in Menomonie. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956. On April 4, 1959, he married Melva Krogstad. John worked as a manager of systems/operations for UW-River Falls, for 31 years. In retirement, he enjoyed helping his son, Jeff, with his new home construction business. John enjoyed collecting toy tractors and coins, square dancing, reading western books, woodworking, camping and most of all spending time with family. He will be remembered as an amazing dad, husband, father-in-law, grandpa and great-grandpa, who opened his heart to anyone, had kindness beyond belief and taught us all how to love unconditionally. John will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife, Melva; children, Jody (Mike) Mulhollam, Tim Husby, Tammy (Randy) Wolfe, Jeff (Cheri) Husby; granddaughter, Heather Vasser; grandsons, Tyler Schladweiler, Tyler (Kayla) and Zach Hunter; great-granddaughters, Michaela and Alexis Vasser; great-grandsons, Roen and Greyson Hunter; brothers, Ron, Vaughn (Janet), Jim (Jan), Mick (Ann); sister, Kathie Skillings; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary; brother, Bill; sisters, Shirley, Maryruth, Carole and Joan; sister-in-law, Corrine; brothers-in-law, Rich, Bob, Bud and Dale.
Following John’s wishes, a private family gathering was held Friday, Aug. 23. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
