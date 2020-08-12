John Michael Williams

John was a deeply spiritual person of faith and is the embodiment of “be still and know that I am God.” He attended yearly spiritual retreats for over 30 years. He continued his ministry by teaching in the diocesan diaconate program, presenting programs on Vatican II, mentoring young people in confirmation, leading a scripture study group, and providing spiritual direction. He hoped he would be alive to see a married priesthood and the ordination of women.

He was passionate about social justice. John was a wise, kind, generous, and compassionate person who always looked for the good in everyone and everything, but would also speak truth to power when addressing injustices in our midst. He was an amazing listener, fully present for every conversation, person, and relationship.

In 1993, he met the love of his life, Jane, thanks to the persistence of a dear mutual friend, Patricia. They married in 1994 and spent the next 26 years making beautiful memories, both at their home on the lake that he loved and in their many travels around the country and world.