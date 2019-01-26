John Miller passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. John was born in Rice Lake, Wis., March 9, 1938, and raised in Connersville, with brother, David and sister, Marjorie, where his parents, Herb and Edna (Zepplin) Miller, ran Miller’s General Store. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1956.
In 1960, John married Phyllis Lillevold from Prairie Farm. John served in the Army in 1961, at Fort Dix, N.J. Children, Roxanne and Kevin, were born in 1962 and 1963, respectively. The family moved to Monona, Wis., where John worked most of his career as at a custodian and bus driver with the Monona Grove School District.
Unfortunately, John and Phyllis’ marriage came to an end, but John married Alice Russell in 2002 and gained a new family, including children Anthony, Joshua and Leslie. John continued driving school bus beyond normal retirement age, though he scaled back, allowing more time for sheepshead, mall walking, umping and barbershop singing. John especially enjoyed attending Boyceville High School reunions and seeing his old classmates.
The past few months, numerous health challenges and the ravages of Alzheimer’s became too much. John was moved into the VA hospice center and made as comfortable as possible. Numerous friends and family stopped to visit and to all of you, we say thank you.
John is survived by wife, Alice; daughter, Roxanne (Kirk) Robinson and granddaughter, Megan; son, Kevin (Katherine) and grandsons, Samuel and Matthew; stepson, Anthony (Ruth) Russell and grandchildren, Hailey, Noah, Connor and Hanah; stepson, Joshua (Nicole) Russell and grandchildren, Grace, Makenzie and Lily; stepdaughter, Leslie Russell; brother, David Miller; sister, Marjorie Miller; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Edna; and his grandson, Daniel Robinson.
Per John’s request, a celebration of life will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Gunderson Funeral Home on Monona Drive, in Monona. All are welcome to join in this celebration, where we will share memories, stories and lots of music.
