John "Phil" Phillip Fortney

Phil passed peacefully Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, after a nine-year heroic battle with cancer.
Phil was born Aug. 16, 1948, the first son of Betty (Vriesacker) and Virgil Fortney in Madison, Wis.
He served in the Vietnam War in 1967 and 68, with the First Infantry Division. When his tour of duty ended, he volunteered to stay another seven months, proclaiming there was something about the people there that captured his spirit. Phil continued his service supervising local villagers, at the base camp in Di An and said that experience was one of the most rewarding times of his life, as he grew to love the people of Vietnam.
You have free articles remaining.
20 years later, Phil felt drawn back to Vietnam, with the desire to find out what happened to his old friends there. After navigating very puzzling diplomatic obstacles and obtaining a visa in Mexico, he found himself back in Di An, Vietnam and reacquainted with long lost friends. They wanted him to meet their friend, Kim. They met just before Christmas 1990 and enamored by her quiet, graceful beauty, Phil realized his life was forever changed. Kim and Phil maintained their relationship through letters and visits and in July 1992, they had two weddings. The first was a traditional Confucian ceremony at her house, followed by a wedding at Notre Dame Cathedral Vietnam.
Kim was lovingly at Phil’s side up until the very end. A true love story.
Phil was a passionate lover of books, music and world travel. A fiercely loyal man, Phil had deep and meaningful friendships that lasted throughout his entire life.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, Virgil; and mother, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Kim; his sister, Marcia (George) Attmore; his brother, Robert (Mark) Fortney; an aunt; many cousins, nephews and nieces, throughout the world; and his beloved four-legged babies, Buckley, Poncho and Zoe.
A Mass will be held for Phil at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 Albert St. S., St. Paul, Minn., 55116. A gathering of friends and family will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.