John "Phil" Phillip Fortney

Phil passed peacefully Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, after a nine-year heroic battle with cancer.

Phil was born Aug. 16, 1948, the first son of Betty (Vriesacker) and Virgil Fortney in Madison, Wis.

He served in the Vietnam War in 1967 and 68, with the First Infantry Division. When his tour of duty ended, he volunteered to stay another seven months, proclaiming there was something about the people there that captured his spirit. Phil continued his service supervising local villagers, at the base camp in Di An and said that experience was one of the most rewarding times of his life, as he grew to love the people of Vietnam.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

20 years later, Phil felt drawn back to Vietnam, with the desire to find out what happened to his old friends there. After navigating very puzzling diplomatic obstacles and obtaining a visa in Mexico, he found himself back in Di An, Vietnam and reacquainted with long lost friends. They wanted him to meet their friend, Kim. They met just before Christmas 1990 and enamored by her quiet, graceful beauty, Phil realized his life was forever changed. Kim and Phil maintained their relationship through letters and visits and in July 1992, they had two weddings. The first was a traditional Confucian ceremony at her house, followed by a wedding at Notre Dame Cathedral Vietnam.