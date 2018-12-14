Murphysboro, Ill. — John Frank Schumacher, 60, of Murphysboro passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, due to complications after a recent heart surgery.
John was born April 28, 1958, in Menomonie. He was the son of Frank and Rita (Dalle) Schumacher. John graduated from Menomonie High School in 1976.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Lee; his mother, Rita Schumacher; his siblings, David, Mike, Jean, Kathy, Charlie, Mary, Becky (Phil Hudson), Tom (Amy); many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; a brother, Bobby; and a brother-in-law, Tony Ferber.
John will be remembered by his sincere faith in God, his gentle manner and his ability to see humor in even the most dire situations.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie with a Prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
