CHETEK/EAU CLAIRE — John F. Wald, 75, of Chetek and Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Chetek. He was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Menomonie.
John loved to fish and spend time at his camper in Chetek with his lifelong partner, Kae. He enjoyed fishing off the dock and catching his three little pigs (walleyes). He also enjoyed growing tomatoes with his special neighbors, Sam, Amelia, Dramus and Jessica.
John leaves to celebrate his memory, daughter, Kim (Gary) Lester, Fla.; son, Mick (Paula) Wald, Wis., and Tracey (Todd) Berg, Wis.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Susie (Ron) Brown, Barb Pease, Debbie (Larry) Drinkman and Doris (John) Brandt; his brother, Jerry Wald; and mother of Mick and Tracey; friend, Mary Wald; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Wald; brothers, Doug, Louie and Richard Wald; and his sisters, Marily Borchart and Vicki Shafer.
A celebration of life for John will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Burham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek. John’s family will greet guests beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, please use all the Covid-19 guidelines for everyone’s safety.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.