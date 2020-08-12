× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHETEK/EAU CLAIRE — John F. Wald, 75, of Chetek and Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Chetek. He was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Menomonie.

John loved to fish and spend time at his camper in Chetek with his lifelong partner, Kae. He enjoyed fishing off the dock and catching his three little pigs (walleyes). He also enjoyed growing tomatoes with his special neighbors, Sam, Amelia, Dramus and Jessica.

John leaves to celebrate his memory, daughter, Kim (Gary) Lester, Fla.; son, Mick (Paula) Wald, Wis., and Tracey (Todd) Berg, Wis.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Susie (Ron) Brown, Barb Pease, Debbie (Larry) Drinkman and Doris (John) Brandt; his brother, Jerry Wald; and mother of Mick and Tracey; friend, Mary Wald; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Wald; brothers, Doug, Louie and Richard Wald; and his sisters, Marily Borchart and Vicki Shafer.

A celebration of life for John will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Burham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek. John’s family will greet guests beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, please use all the Covid-19 guidelines for everyone’s safety.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.