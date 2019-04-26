Randy Iverson, 71, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Norton Lutheran Church in rural Colfax. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service Friday. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norton Lutheran Church, Wounded Warrior Project or charity of donor’s choice.
