Joseph Richard Gordon

Joe was born Dec. 31, 1955, in New Richmond, Wis., and was raised predominantly in Glenwood City. Joe graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1974. He followed with a two-year business degree from the Minnesota School of Business. Joe then returned to Glenwood City, where he took over the family business, Gordon Salvage & Steel, which he ran successfully for nearly two decades. During this time, Joe spent a period serving the community as a member of the City Council. He had two daughters with his former wife, Linda (nee Olson), whom he was married to between 1982 and 1992.