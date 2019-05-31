Joshua J. Steans, 48, of Menomonie passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving wife and loving sister Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Rochester Mayo following complications in a heroic and aggressive battle with Leukemia.
Josh was born Oct. 11, 1970, in Menomonie, to Phillip Steans and Randi (Solberg). He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1989. Josh graduated from UW-Eau Claire with an English degree in technical writing. In the last 12 years, Josh worked for UW-Stout University Library coordinating Interlibrary Loan services and mentoring countless numbers students and supporting faculty research. He most cherished the connections made with student employees and his colleagues.
Josh married Elizabeth (Christianson) Dec. 28, 2008 after seven years of courtship. They spent many years working together at the Eau Claire Public Library and the UW-Stout University Library. They had two daughters. Josh was a very proud, loving, and involved father and husband. He was also a gifted cook, an animal whisperer, loyal son, brother, cousin, uncle, supportive friend, and a devoted lifelong Chicago Bears fan. He was simply a precious man, like no other.
Josh is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his two daughters, Anna and Nadia; his parents, Phillip and Randi Steans; his two siblings, Molly (Erik) Henningsgard of Amery, Wis., Erik (Denise) Steans of Woodbury, Minn.; his two aunts, Robin Nevin of Menomonie, Melody (Gary) Thompson of Neptune Beach, Fla.; his cousins, Krister (Sandy) Nevin of Menomonie, Turi (John) Turkel of Bluemont, Va., Kirstin Thompson of Honolulu, Hawaii, Erin Thompson of Atlanta, Ga.; his father-in-law, Steven (Laurie) Christianson; his brothers-in-law, Jeff Ziebell of Oshkosh, Wis., Paul (Megahn) Christianson of Eau Claire, Wis.; his sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Charles) Nichols of Osseo, Wis., Jesseca (Jon) Erb of Durand, Wis., Jerrin (Jason) Erb of Ellsworth, Wis., Jerrika (Maddi) Christianson of Eau Claire, and Jerissa (John) Koenig of Osceola, Wis. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Baby Steans; mother-in-law, Veronica Nelson; uncle, Bruce Nevin; a cherished high school friend, Adam Langmack; and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Menomonie. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie served the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing funds towards Josh’s GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/helpjosheradicateaml, which supports covering recent medical and funeral expenses, as well as Anna and Nadia’s college education.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
