Joyce Allene Gunderson

Joyce Allene (Myers) Gunderson, born Jan. 22, 1938, in Eau Claire, Wis., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mabel Myers. Her Christian faith being her top priority, Joyce’s next great love was for her family, who loved her dearly, and with whom she showed deep care, through her words and many actions. Joyce was also grateful for a lifetime of special friends, with whom she shared prayers, support and much laughter. A Wisconsin farmer’s daughter at heart, Joyce lived a joyful, significant and abundantly productive life. Overcoming polio in her youth, she felt led to pursue a career in nursing. Receiving her nursing degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, she put her skills to great use, serving as head nurse in pediatrics, at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire; medical nurse at the U.S. Air Force Clinic, Edwards AFB, Calif.,—assisting physicals for X-15 pilots and progressing to in-flight nursing for critical care patients out of Japan; head nurse at Gundersen Clinic, La Crosse; coronary/medical floor nurse at Ottumwa Hospital, Iowa; IV therapist at Illinois and Florida hospitals; public health nurse, Branch-St. Joseph-Hillsdale Public Health Department, Centerville, Mich.; and occupational health nurse for General Motors, Three Rivers, Mich., and Doraville, Ga.