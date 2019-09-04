Joyce Tainter Wildner Cave, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born to Clare and Bertha Wildner April 20, 1924. Joyce was the great-granddaughter of Andrew and Bertha Tainter. Beloved wife of the late Walter O. Cave, Jr. Also preceded in death by her son, Andrew Cave; her brother, James (Irene) Wildner; her sisters, Jane Vriesacker and Joan (Michael) Brent. Survived by her daughters, Anne (Philip) Callen and Margaret Cave; her daughter-in-law, Connie Cave; and her three beloved granddaughters, Erin and Bryn Callen and Nicole Cave. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joyce was a graduate of UW-Stout. Formerly of Milwaukee, she was a retiree of WE Energies.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Tainter lot in Evergreen Cemetery, Menomonie. The Rev. Sarah Miller presiding. If desired, memorials may be made to the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, Wauwatosa, Wis., 414-774-5010, is assisting the family.
