SPOONER, Wis. — Joyce E. Martinson, 82, of Spooner died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Spooner Health in Spooner.
Jo was born Oct. 10, 1937, in Earl, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Vera Snider. She married Wilbur Martinson June 2, 1969. He preceded her in death.
Family was very important to her. She always made sure everyone was fed. Jo was a strong independent lady who had a very hard work ethic. She enjoyed painting, traveling, Elvis Presley and late night TV shopping.
Jo is survived by her grandchildren, Priscilla (Dave) Mondeau, Shawn Bird, Joanna Simon, Nicole Bird and Troy Bird; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jared, Dalton, Kenton, Dolley and Raymond; great-great-granddaughter, Hadleigh; brother, Edward Snider; sisters, Irene Knaus, Dorothy Christher, Betty Hanson, Charlotte Englund and Maxine Yates. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Wilbur; parents; son, Chet; and daughter, Dolley.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St., Colfax, Wis., 54730, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. Lunch provided afterwards during more time of fellowship. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
To send the family online condolences, please visit www.cremationsociety-wi.com. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
